Roman Reigns: "I’m a Sick Man with a Drive for More"

Roman Reigns has been positioned as one of WWE's top stars for over a decade, but it wasn’t until late 2020, following a brief hiatus, that he truly hit his stride. Upon returning, he embraced a heel persona and aligned with Paul Heyman, which propelled him to even greater heights.

Since then, Reigns has dominated the industry, holding the Universal Title for four years and spearheading one of the most captivating storylines in WWE history with The Bloodline. During an interview with O'Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on No-Contest Wrestling, Reigns opened up about his mentality and relentless drive.

"I’m a sick man. I got that thing. I got that drive. I want more. Always want more. Goalposts go back. Oh, we’re in the endzone. Move them back again. There is another level. I’m always trying to get better. I just believe that this is what I’m supposed to do. The Wiseman [Paul Heyman] picks me up in the morning, ‘How are you doing?’ I woke up. Everybody else is f****d because I woke up. That’s how I look at it. You all had a chance until I woke up. Today is mine. That’s just what it is."