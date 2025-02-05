⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW returns from the Gateway Arena in Atlanta, GA. tonight, February 5, 2025, with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight's live, two-hour episode is Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay vs. A Don Callis Family member, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King, Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm with Mariah May on commentary, as well as appearances by The Hurt Syndicate, Rated-FTR, MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (FEBRUARY 5, 2025): ATLANTA, GA.

This week's show kicks off with a live shot of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland arriving to Gateway Arena in the ATL for tonight's episode, where he is scheduled to square off against Ricochet.

Cope & Rated-FTR Brawl With Jon Moxley & The Death Riders

The show kicks off this week with a live cold open, which features Renee Paquette catching up with "Switchblade" Jay White outside of the arena. He talks about how he's had to trust on others due to his ongoing battle with The Death Riders. He says because of that he's relying on guys like FTR and "The Rated-R Superstar" Cope.

As he continues talking, he sees Jon Moxley and The Death Riders appear next to him. Behind them are Cope, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. White says a quick line about being just in time, and all of the guys collide and begin brawling, before splintering off into pairs of two's and fighting into the building.

Inside the arena, they fight down to the ring, and eventually inside the squared circle. Mox and his crew gain the upper hand, but it doesn't stay that way. Cope, Wihite and FTR start to take over. Cope hits his finisher and this leaves Mox and The Death Riders running off.

Cope asks Mox as he's leaving for an answer to his challenge for an AEW Championship match at AEW Revolution Mox comes back through the crowd, gets on the mic, and turns him down. As Mox and his crew go to leave again, Jay White gets on the mic and stops them.

He issues a challenge to Mox and Claudio Castagnoli to take on he and Cope in a match in Brisbane at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. Mox didn't answer on the mic, but appeared to agree to that one. The commentators said as much, anyways. After that wraps up, Excalibur runs down the advertised lineup for tonight's show.

Buddy Matthews Earns Himself A Title Shot At AEW Grand Slam: Australia

We see a digital exclusive clip from this past week's episode of AEW Collision, which shows Buddy Matthews confronting AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada backstage. Matthews challenges him to a title match, but Okada shoots him down.

Matthews says it seems like Okada is still a b*tch then and walks off. Okada comically mumbles under his breath, "I'm no b*tch." He turns and sees the female backstage interviewer and softly repeats again, "...I'm no b*tch." Hilarious stuff from Okada as always.

After this wraps up, an official match graphic flashes across the screen officially confirming Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW Continental Championship at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15 in Brisbane. They mention the other matches confirmed for the 2/15 show and move on.

Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Will Ospreay's theme music. "The Aerial Assassin" makes his way to the ring for our first match of the evening, where he is scheduled to face a mystery member of The Don Callis Family.

Once Ospreay settles in the ring, his music dies down and out comes Don Callis to a ton of boos. He gets on the microphone and builds up the mystery Don Callis Family member that Ospreay will be facing tonight. He says they've traveled the roads together and even lived together.

With that said, former member of Aussie Open, Mark Davis, is introduced. He heads to the ring as Callis heads to the commentary desk to join Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on the call. The bell sounds and the crowd immediately breaks out with loud "You sold out!" chants aimed at Davis.

The two trade vicious chops and then it is Davis who ends up settling into the early offensive lead. Callis sings the praises of Davis all-the-while on commentary. As the action continues, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Ospreay is still on the defensive, but not for long. He starts picking up the pace. As he does, the crowd loudly starts getting behind him in the background. Ospreay begins fighting into the offensive lead, until Davis blasts him with a big chop to slow down his momentum.

Ospreay forges ahead, settling back into a comfortable offensive lead. He hits a springboard Os-cutter for a close two-count. Callis popped up from the commentary desk and almost got involved right before Davis kicked out. Ospreay sets up a hidden blade, but runs into a big lariat from Davis.

Davis hits a big piledriver for a close two-count. He easily rips the turnbuckle padding off one of the corners. He sets up a big spot, but ends up walking into a vicious Hidden Blade from a sprinting Ospreay. Ospreay follows up with the immediate cover for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega Addresses The Don Callis Family

After the match, Ospreay gets on the mic and addresses Callis at ringside. He brings up Callis liking to surprise him with some of his new friends, referencing Mark Davis being the mystery opponent who is now part of The Don Callis Family.

He says he's got a new friend in the back as well, and it's the guy he'll be teaming up with in Brisbane at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. With that said, the theme for Kenny Omega hits and out comes "The Cleaner." Callis looks like he saw a ghost and runs off, but stops at the top of the ramp and turns and looks at the ring.

Omega settles in the ring alongside Ospreay and gets on the microphone. He talks about Mark Davis and not understanding what Callis has on him for him to make a decision like joining up with The Don Callis Family. Omega continues talking and out comes Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

Callis stops Takeshita and Fletcher. as Omega calmly tells them they can come to the ring and get beat up by he and Ospreay again. If not, he suggests they get ready for AEW Grand Slam: Australia, where they will do battle inside the ring. He says he's back in the ring for AEW next week, and it's a match to prove that the future of this company is he and Ospreay.

The Gunns Return, Get Title Match Against Hurt Syndicate Next Week

When the show returns, the best theme in the business today hits, and out comes The Hurt Syndicate trio of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MVP settles in the ring and boasts Lashley and Benjamin being the new AEW Tag-Team Champions.

As they continue to talk, they are cut off by the theme for The Gunns. Out come the returning Austin and Colten Gunn to a big pop. After they finish their super cool ring entrance, they settle in the ring and talk business with MVP, which culminates in him giving them a title shot against Lashley and Benjamin next week, but calling them "Ass Boys" on the way out.

Harley Cameron Continues To Get Under Mercedes Mone's Skin

Backstage, Renee Paquette talks with a Mercedes Mone puppet, which we see Harley Cameron is voicing and holding. She appears on screen to announce she will be doing a live concert on Collision. As she continues to talk, Mercedes Mone comes up behind the puppet and yanks it off her hand.

She mocks her for talking about her first win, saying she remembers hers too, and her first title win at 23 years old. She also remembers winning this title, and this one, and this one, etc., showing off the four titles she is strapped up with. She warns Cameron to stay away from her locker room.

As she turns around, Cameron flips her off. Renee yanks Cameron's hand down as Mone turns, so that Mone doesn't see it. Mone turns and shuts her door, and again Cameron struggles with Paquette to try and flip her off one more time as the show heads to another commercial break.

AEW International All-Star Tag-Team Match

Hounds Of Hell (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher)

When the show returns, Renee Paquette is in the interview zone with her special guest at this time, Hangman Page. Page talks about his recent actions and as he drones on, we see Max Caster sitting in the background asking him to wrap it up because nobody cares. The two get into a verbal back-and-forth, which appears to culminate with Page getting a match with him.

Inside the arena, the theme for The Hounds of Hell hits and out comes the duo of Brody King and Buddy Matthews. They settle inside the squared circle for what is being dubbed the AEW International All-Star Tag-Team match. Their music dies down and then the Don Callis Family entrance tune plays.

Callis leads his men, reigning AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. As they settle in the ring, Callis re-joins the gang on special guest commentary to be on the call for this tag-team tilt. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Matthews and Fletcher kick things off for their respective teams.

After some early back-and-forth competitive action, the heel duo of Takeshita and Fletcher settle into the commanding offensive lead. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Takeshita beating down King, who is desperately looking for the tag to Matthews.

King blasts Takeshita with a big elbow that buys him some much-needed time, but before he can make it to his corner to make the tag, Takeshita holds onto King and then runs past him and blasts Matthews with a big shot that knocks him off the ring apron. He turns around and King blasts him, but has no one to tag. Fletcher and Takeshita hit a double-team move for the win.

Winners: Don Callis Family (Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

Samoa Joe & HOOK Send Christian Cage A Violent Message

Backstage, we see Samoa Joe and HOOK with a camera crew. They talk about being enraged at The Patriarchy and Christian Cage. HOOK reminds Joe not to use rage because emotions affects your decisions. Joe laughs and tells HOOK not to use his own stuff against him.

They walk on to The Patriarchy locker room, and are met at the door by Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. They ask where their "dad" is. They tell him he's not here. They say they should leave, but decide to "leave a message" instead, beating down The Patriarchy duo. As they do, we see Cage and Nick's mom peak around the door and continue hiding.

MJF Gets Interrupted & Confronted By Hangman Page & Dustin Rhodes

Inside Gateway Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of MJF and out comes Maxwell Jacob Friedman himself. He gets in the ring and gets on the mic, where he quickly begins adding further verbal insult to injury aimed at Jeff Jarrett. He tells him AEW stands for All Elite Wrestling not All Elderly Wrestling.

MJF laughs and says he's not back on track to get his Double-B back. He says because no one is on the level of 'The Devil,' but gets cut off by Max Caster, who randomly wanders in the ring. MJF yells at Caster off-mic to get out of his ring. As he does, Hangman Page's theme hits.

Hangman Page power walks down to the ring, gets inside and immediately gets in MJF's face. He stares him down for a second and then exits the ring, hops the barricade and goes after Caster after their unpleasant interaction backstage earlier in the evening.

MJF asks if we're being serious right now. He says this is his time and he's being interrupted by a no-talent hack. Fans chant "Shut the f**k up!" at him. He tries again to finish his "Ain't' no one on the level of 'The Devil'," catchphrase, but this time is interrupted by the theme for Dustin Rhodes. He angrily demands the music be cut off as Dustin walks to the ring.

Dustin yells at MJF to shut his stupid mouth. He warns MJF to never mention Owen Hart's name again or he'll punch his teeth down his throat. He tells him to quit mentioning people's ex-wives and drug problems. He says that's him, too. He says he's been to the depths of hell. There's a reason he's still here at 55 years of age and hanging with everyone on this roster. He calls himself a survivor and the last of his kind. He tells MJF he's better than he'll ever be and his punk, b*tch-ass knows it.

MJF says all the years of being a worthless drug addict must've turned Dustin's brain to cheese if he thinks he's better than him. He says Dustin is the man who took 37 hard years just to get out from underneath his daddy's shadow. He says what's ironic about that is that after all his work and sacrifice, now he lives in the shadow of his "wittle baby brother."

Dustin decks him. A ton of security, including Christopher Daniels and Jerry Lynn, quickly swarm the ring and struggle to keep these two apart. They keep breaking free and attacking each other again, only to be broken up again. MJF finally breaks free and blasts Dustin with a blatant low blow cheap shot and then poses over him with a big smile on his face before leaving, stopping only to take a crack at Daniels. "Hangman did a number on you, huh, old man?" We head to another commercial break.

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

When the show returns, AEW Women's Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May is introduced. She makes her way down to join the gang on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening. After she settles in, her music dies down and the theme for Queen Aminata hits.

After Aminata makes her way out and settles inside the squared circle, her tune dies down. Justin Roberts then announces, "And her opponent, playing the role of 'The Glamour' Mariah May ...."Timeless" Toni Storm!" May's music hits for the second time and out comes Toni Storm looking surprisingly quite a bit like "The Glamour" herself.

May does not look impressed or flattered by this at all on commentary, glaring at Storm as she settles in the ring with her finger on her lip like May, as May stays dead silent on commentary, but clearly annoyed. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Serena Deeb is shown watching on, as the commentators talk about her own recent issues as of late with Aminata. Meanwhile, May is doing nothing but complaining in bitter fashion about Storm doing the same thing she did when she reenacted the old-school Toni Storm character while they were a duo.

Aminata hits a big dive to Storm on the floor as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Storm fights back into the lead and picks up the win. She is interviewed after, and acts like May, using her lines, etc. May gets upset but won't get in the ring.

Winner: "Timeless" Toni Storm

The Learning Tree Brawls With Powerhouse Hobbs & The Outrunners

Backstage, Dustin Rhodes is fired up and he issues a challenge to MJF, vowing to beat his b*tch-ass next Tuesday night. After this brief promo segment wraps up, we see footage of Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs' recent wild brawl, and other issues The Learning Tree have been dealing with, such as Bandido.

When it wraps up, we shoot to a special live edition of the New York Minute with Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree. "Hi guys!" says Jericho. He addresses Bandido and then says this Saturday at AEW Collision, he is going to collect on the bounty that is being offered to find the "Wanted Man."

Hobbs' theme hits after that and out he comes. He tears his t-shirt off and charges at The Learning Tree trio, who immediately beat him down. The Outrunners tag-team run out to make the save and now all six-guys are brawling all over the entrance ramp and ringside area. Security rushes out to break things up.

Hobbs and Bill take turns Donkey Kong'ing no-name security guards, and then they hop up on opposing sides of the ring apron. The crowd reacts and they each slowly enter the ring, take a few steps towards each other and then begin wildly trading punches.

They fall out through the ropes, where Hobbs tackles Bill over the commentary desk and the fight continues. The cameraman is knocked down during the fight and the last camera shot we see is a sideways shot on the ground, Blair Witch Project, as we head to an abrupt commercial break.

When the show returns, we see The Learning Tree trio being forced out of the building by security, while security also struggles to keep Hobbs and The Outrunners from going out after them to continue the insanity.

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

It's main event time!

After the wild scene with The Learning Tree, Powerhouse Hobbs and The Outrunners wraps up, we return back inside the Gateway Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Swerve Strickland's theme music. Out comes Prince Nana doing his always-entertaining goofy-assed dance to bring out the former AEW World Champion.

As Swerve emerges ready for battle against his bitter enemy, before he even takes one step down the entrance ramp, he is blasted from behind by a hard shot from a steel chair that was swung by his opponent, Ricochet. Ricochet continues to beat Swerve down the ramp and to the ringside area, before rolling him into the ring.

Upon entering the ring, Ricochet points to the crowd and leans down to verbally taunt Swerve. "This is my house!" he yells. Swerve demands the bell is rung. The referee signals for the bell. Ricochet immediately blasts Swerve and connects with his Vertigo finisher for a super close two-count straight out of the gate.

Ricochet hits the ropes and as Swerve leaps up high for presumably a leap-frog attempt, Ricochet leapt at the same time and met him at the peak of both of their jumps with mid-air dropkick. The crowd exploded for that spot. They fight out to the floor where Swerve and Ricochet both stand on the barricade.

Swerve powerbombs the living hell out of Ricochet, back-first on the thin tight-rope style top of the barricade. Ouch. We see replays of it. Ouch again. Swerve pulls the padding off of the turnbuckles and begins to enjoy beating down Ricochet as Excalibur talks us into our final mid-match commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns at three minutes past the hour, the commentators point out the obvious, which is that this match is going long tonight. The fans get on Ricochet's case with a loud anti-bald chant as he beats down Swerve and taunts him while doing so. Swerve keeps trying to fight back, but Ricochet keeps cutting his attempts short.

Swerve finally hits a German suplex and rolls into a reverse Rock Bottom. He runs over Ricochet and heads to the top-rope, where he leaps and connects with a Swerve Stomp. He immediately follows up with the cover, yet somehow Ricochet kicks out before the count of three.

The two end up on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes, where Ricochet dumps Swerve on top of his head with a vicious German suplex. Back inside the ring, Ricochet hits a 450 splash off the ropes for another close two-count. Ricochet wastes no time and goes right back after him.

Ricochet heads to the top-rope and connects with a picture-perfect shooting star press for another close two-count. Ricochet stalks Swerve as he gets up, but Swerve springs to life and decks Ricochet with a House Call. He heads to the top-rope and leaps off looking for another Swerve Stomp, but instead leaps into a blatant low-blow from Ricochet, who follows up with a finishing move to score the pinfall victory over Swerve.

The crowd boos. Prince Nana comes in and Ricochet decks him and yanks his robe off of him. He puts it on himself and walks out of the ring leaving them both laying as the crowd loudly boos. Thst's how this week's show wraps up and goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Ricochet

