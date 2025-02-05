WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss' WWE Creative Direction Confirmed

Posted By: Admin on Feb 05, 2025

Following her surprise return during the women’s Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss’ WWE creative plans have been confirmed. After her last WWE match at the same event in January 2023, Bliss entered the Royal Rumble at number 21, earning one of the loudest crowd reactions of the night.

Reports indicated that Bliss and WWE were at an impasse over a new contract, adding to the shock of her appearance. Now that she has reportedly signed a new five-year contract, fans are eager to see how she will fit into WWE's creative strategies leading up to WrestleMania.

Recent updates reveal plans for Bliss to join the SmackDown roster, diverging from earlier reports that suggested she would be assigned to Raw. PWInsider Elite (via WrestleOps) has confirmed that Bliss is “100 percent” slated for SmackDown.

Earlier, WWE intended to involve Bliss in an angle with The Wyatt Sicks faction on the January 13 episode of Raw, but these plans were scrapped due to the aforementioned contract negotiations. The Wyatt Sicks have since shifted to SmackDown, with their storyline now separate from Bliss’ narrative.

It's currently uncertain whether Bliss will connect with The Wyatt Sicks. More updates will follow as they become available. In related news, Bliss commented on the tribute to Bray Wyatt showcased in her Royal Rumble gear.


