AEW Grand Slam Australia: Why It's a TV Event, Not Pay-Per-View

AEW President Tony Khan shared insights on why AEW Grand Slam Australia is designed as a TV event. Set for February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, the show is anticipated to deliver a pay-per-view-like experience.

Khan revealed in an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider that this format was a mutual decision with Warner Bros Discovery, which sought to air the event following NBA All-Star Saturday. He said, “Yes. Having this be a TV event has always been the plan. That’s something that the network wanted. It’s something the network brought to us recently as an opportunity to follow NBA All-Star Saturday.”

He expressed excitement for what he believes will be AEW’s biggest TV card of the year, noting, “It’s my first time going to Australia. I’m really excited about it. I’m excited to learn more about the fans, meet new people and have a great experience. It’s something I look forward to have AEW make its Australian debut in Brisbane for Saturday night, Collision, Grand Slam: Australia.”

The event will feature numerous highlights, including “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. “The Glamour” Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship, along with a historic tag team match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay against AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Khan believes the show will be one of the year’s biggest.

The Grand Slam event will be simulcast on TNT and the Max streaming platform.