Latest on Jade Cargill’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Status

Former WWE NXT Champion Tyler Bate has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action after recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery. He is expected to rejoin the WWE RAW brand within the next few weeks, with the February 24 episode of RAW being a potential return date.
Meanwhile, Jade Cargill has been actively training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where she was spotted on both Monday and Tuesday. There is a strong belief that Cargill will be ready to make her return at WrestleMania 41, marking a significant moment in her WWE career.
