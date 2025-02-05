Latest on Jade Cargill’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Status

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE NXT Champion Tyler Bate has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action after recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery. He is expected to rejoin the WWE RAW brand within the next few weeks, with the February 24 episode of RAW being a potential return date.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill has been actively training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where she was spotted on both Monday and Tuesday. There is a strong belief that Cargill will be ready to make her return at WrestleMania 41, marking a significant moment in her WWE career.