Injured WWE Superstar Eyeing Potential Return Date

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 05, 2025

WWE is preparing to welcome back an injured star, with his return expected in the coming weeks.

Tyler Bate has been out of action for several months due to injury. His last match took place over the summer on NXT, where he teamed with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger). On an episode of Monday Night Raw in early July, Michael Cole confirmed on commentary that Bate was sidelined due to an injury.

Bate later revealed on social media that he suffered a torn left pectoral major and tendon, requiring surgery. He has been undergoing rehabilitation since the procedure.

According to PWInsider.com, Bate has now been medically cleared to return to the ring. He is expected to rejoin the Raw roster within the next few weeks, with one source pointing to the February 24th episode of Raw as a potential target date for his return.

Source: PWInsider
