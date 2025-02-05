Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania Plans Remain Unclear Following WWE NXT Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

After her historic victory at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair is taking her time to decide which championship to pursue at WrestleMania 41. This win makes her the first woman to claim the Royal Rumble title twice. In 2020, Flair chose to challenge then-NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, where she emerged victorious. Now, five years later, she is once again considering the NXT Women's Championship as a potential target.

On the February 4th episode of NXT, Flair made a surprise appearance, declaring to the audience, "Your Queen has arrived." She then addressed NXT Women's Champion Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley, who were in the ring promoting their upcoming triple threat match at Vengeance Day. Flair acknowledged Perez's performance in the Royal Rumble, stating that while Perez was the Iron Woman, she was the runner-up, and hinted that the same outcome would occur at WrestleMania. She also asserted her superiority over Giulia. However, Flair did not reveal her WrestleMania opponent during this appearance. She is scheduled to appear on the February 7th episode of SmackDown to confront WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, completing her evaluation of potential challengers.

In a digital exclusive interview after the NXT show, Flair reflected on her journey and the significance of returning to NXT:

"So I spent a year and a half here training. All my rehab was here, my first time hitting the ropes, getting in the ring, getting familiar with the girls that are on NXT. So to come back where I’m homegrown, where my first match was, where my coaches are, it’s always surreal to come back, to remember your roots. They definitely gave me a warm welcome, so I was very appreciative."

She praised the performances of Perez and Giulia in the Royal Rumble:

"But I also had the opportunity to talk about Roxanne and Giulia in the Women’s Royal Rumble because they did do an incredible job. They’re not me, but they will get there [laughs], no, but they really did impress me. They really knocked it out of the park, and I do truly believe that NXT does have the greatest women’s division in the world. I do think Raw and SmackDown, when they get there, it is a different ballgame."

Flair emphasized that her decision for WrestleMania will be made on her terms and may not be announced until the last moment:

"Here’s the thing. WrestleMania’s not until April, so I’ve got all the time in the world. So I’m just gonna take my time while you guys wait it out. It’s on my time. I might not even pick until the night before WrestleMania. Because I have the golden ticket."

As the road to WrestleMania continues, fans eagerly await Flair's decision on which championship she will challenge for on the grandest stage of them all.