Mysterious Faction Teased Ahead of WWE NXT Vengeance Day

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In recent episodes of WWE NXT, viewers have been treated to enigmatic teasers hinting at the debut of a new faction. The February 4 episode concluded with a cryptic segment featuring TV static and the words "VENGEANCE DAY" displayed on the screen. This imagery reappeared in the latest episode, with multiple backstage screens displaying the same message. Notably, the closing moments revealed four silhouettes, suggesting the imminent arrival of a new group in NXT.

While the identities of these individuals remain officially unconfirmed, speculation is rife among fans. The silhouette on the far left is believed to be Saquon Shugars, formerly known as Lucky Ali from DPW, who joined WWE in January 2024 but has been sidelined due to injury. Next is thought to be Cutler James, a regular on NXT Level Up awaiting his main NXT television debut. The remaining figures are speculated to be Joshua Black, yet to debut on Level Up or NXT TV, and Dion Lennox, who has recently been involved in storylines with Ashante Adonis and Karmen Petrovic.

As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await further developments, especially with NXT's Vengeance Day event on the horizon. The wrestling community is abuzz with excitement over the potential impact this new faction could have on the NXT landscape.