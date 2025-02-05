Roman Reigns' Injury: Real or Storyline? Latest on Drew McIntyre's Status

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns is "out of action" following injuries sustained during and after his participation in the Royal Rumble match on Saturday. However, reports indicate that Reigns does not have any legitimate injuries; his absence is a storyline development to explain his temporary departure from WWE programming. Current plans for WrestleMania 41 include a triple threat match featuring Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

In other news, Drew McIntyre's status for this week's SmackDown remains uncertain after he reportedly stormed out of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend. Sources suggest that while tensions were high, communication between McIntyre and WWE resumed almost immediately after his departure, indicating that the relationship remains intact. Initially, a match between McIntyre and Damian Priest was planned for WrestleMania 41. However, there is speculation that WWE may consider booking McIntyre against LA Knight, the wrestler who angered Drew during the Rumble.