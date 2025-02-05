Reports Indicate Alexa Bliss May Join WWE SmackDown Brand

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Alexa Bliss made a significant return at the Royal Rumble 2025, marking her first match in over two years. Her comeback was met with an enthusiastic response from fans. Prior to this event, there were reports of contract negotiations between Bliss and WWE, which were successfully concluded shortly before the Royal Rumble. She has now secured a new five-year contract with the company.

Initially, it was anticipated that Bliss would join the Raw brand following her return. However, her absence from the February 3 episode of Raw led to speculation about her future. Recent reports suggest that there have been discussions about Bliss appearing on the SmackDown brand moving forward. This aligns with the fact that The Wyatt Sicks, a group with whom Bliss was previously associated, have been moved to SmackDown. Despite earlier teases, it appears that Bliss will not be part of The Wyatt Sicks.

It's worth noting that Bliss's return was a late decision in the planning process. Her participation in the Royal Rumble match was finalized shortly before the event, leading to adjustments in the lineup. Originally, the spot was intended for Shotzi, who was replaced by Bliss due to the timing of her return.

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed which brand Bliss will be a part of moving forward. Fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements regarding her role and potential storylines in the coming weeks.