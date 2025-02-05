John Cena's Absence from WWE Raw Attributed to Movie Shoot

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena has officially declared his participation in the upcoming men's Elimination Chamber match, aiming for a chance to headline WrestleMania 41 and potentially secure his 17th world championship. However, the WWE icon was notably absent from the latest episode of WWE Raw. According to reports, Cena missed the show due to his commitment to filming the 'Matchbox' movie in Budapest, Hungary. This action-adventure comedy, directed by Sam Hargrave, is inspired by the classic toy vehicle line and features Cena alongside actors such as Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, and Danai Gurira.

Despite his absence from Raw, Cena is not expected to appear for WWE until the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on March 1, 2025, in Toronto. In the meantime, qualifying matches have commenced to determine other participants for the Elimination Chamber. Notably, CM Punk secured his spot by defeating Sami Zayn on this week's edition of WWE Raw.