WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

John Cena's Absence from WWE Raw Attributed to Movie Shoot

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 05, 2025

John Cena's Absence from WWE Raw Attributed to Movie Shoot

John Cena has officially declared his participation in the upcoming men's Elimination Chamber match, aiming for a chance to headline WrestleMania 41 and potentially secure his 17th world championship. However, the WWE icon was notably absent from the latest episode of WWE Raw. According to reports, Cena missed the show due to his commitment to filming the 'Matchbox' movie in Budapest, Hungary. This action-adventure comedy, directed by Sam Hargrave, is inspired by the classic toy vehicle line and features Cena alongside actors such as Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, and Danai Gurira. 

Despite his absence from Raw, Cena is not expected to appear for WWE until the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on March 1, 2025, in Toronto. In the meantime, qualifying matches have commenced to determine other participants for the Elimination Chamber. Notably, CM Punk secured his spot by defeating Sami Zayn on this week's edition of WWE Raw.

 


Tags: #wwe #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π