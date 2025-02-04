New Match and Segment Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

A new segment and match have been announced for tonight's episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King will make an appearance, marking his first since successfully defending his title against Charlie Dempsey on January 21.

Additionally, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley will face Sol Ruca and Zaria in a tag team match.

The updated lineup for tonight's WWE NXT includes:

⚡NXT Champion Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

⚡Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

⚡Ridge Holland vs. Stacks

⚡Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

⚡Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

⚡NXT Women's Championship Summit featuring Giulia, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez

⚡Charlotte Flair to appear

⚡Lexis King to appear