New Match and Segment Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

A new segment and match have been announced for tonight's episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King will make an appearance, marking his first since successfully defending his title against Charlie Dempsey on January 21.

Additionally, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley will face Sol Ruca and Zaria in a tag team match.

The updated lineup for tonight's WWE NXT includes:

NXT Champion Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

Ridge Holland vs. Stacks

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

NXT Women's Championship Summit featuring Giulia, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez

Charlotte Flair to appear

Lexis King to appear


