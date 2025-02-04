WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Enzo Amore and Big Cass Reunite on Chris Jericho Cruise

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

Enzo Amore (Real1) and Big Cass (Big Bill) thrilled fans by reuniting in the ring for a match on the Chris Jericho Cruise on February 3rd. Teaming up with Bryan Keith and Chris Jericho, they triumphed over the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) and MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden). This marked their first tag team match together since 2022, where they faced The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) at NEW’s The Return Of The Hardys event.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #enzo amore #big cass #chris jericho

