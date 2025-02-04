Enzo Amore and Big Cass Reunite on Chris Jericho Cruise

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Enzo Amore (Real1) and Big Cass (Big Bill) thrilled fans by reuniting in the ring for a match on the Chris Jericho Cruise on February 3rd. Teaming up with Bryan Keith and Chris Jericho, they triumphed over the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) and MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden). This marked their first tag team match together since 2022, where they faced The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) at NEW’s The Return Of The Hardys event.
Enzo and Big Bill reunite on the Jericho Cruise!!! How ya Doin?!! pic.twitter.com/oRGuePii2D— Cruising with Kayfabe Podcast (@Cwkpodcast) February 4, 2025
