CM Punk Labels Drew McIntyre a 'Piece of Shit' in Candid Interview

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

In a recent interview with Jackie Redmond, CM Punk did not mince words when discussing his former rival, Drew McIntyre. Reflecting on their intense feud throughout 2024, which culminated in high-profile matches at SummerSlam, Bash in Berlin, and Bad Blood, Punk shared candid insights into his feelings towards McIntyre.

Punk stated, “I think Drew is a piece of shit and I don’t think that’s a secret.” He elaborated, suggesting that McIntyre's engagement in their rivalry provided him with a focal point for his anger, which ultimately backfired on McIntyre.

When asked if the rivalry was therapeutic, Punk acknowledged that while it offered a channel for his rage during challenging times, he is cautious about dwelling in such a mindset due to its potential dangers.

Punk also addressed the root of McIntyre's animosity, attributing it to jealousy. He speculated that McIntyre viewed him as someone who, after a long absence and critical remarks about the company and its personnel, returned and seemingly bypassed others.

Despite understanding McIntyre's perspective, Punk maintained his disdain, reiterating his low opinion of his former adversary.


