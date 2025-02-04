Andre Chase Honors Duke Hudson's Impact on Chase U: 'You The Real MVP'

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Andre Chase has publicly expressed gratitude to Duke Hudson for his significant contributions to Chase U. Following Hudson's release from WWE in January 2025, Chase took to X to recognize his efforts.

Hudson was instrumental to Chase U, alongside Thea Hail and Riley Osborne, even winning the NXT Tag Titles with Chase. In his tribute, Chase stated, 'I just wanted to publicly thank Duke Hudson for all of his hard work and contributions to Chase U. From the poker table, to the classroom, to the tag-team Match of the Year, all the way to top as champions in the WWE. You the real MVP'— ----#WWENXT (see tweet).

Despite his release, Hudson remains active in wrestling and has hinted at future endeavors.

Chase, meanwhile, lost Chase U in a match against Ridge Holland at the end of 2024 but continues to appear on NXT TV, while Riley and Thea have not returned since the group's split.