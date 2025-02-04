WWE Superstar Bayley Joins NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE superstar Bayley is set to take part in NBA All-Star Weekend 2025, marking an exciting crossover between the worlds of professional wrestling and basketball.

The NBA confirmed that Bayley will participate in this year’s All-Star Celebrity Game, airing live on ESPN on Friday, February 14, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. While part of the game will go head-to-head with WWE SmackDown, Bayley is now a member of the Raw roster following her recent brand switch.

The event will take place at Oakland Arena, as Oakland and San Francisco serve as hosts for the All-Star Weekend festivities. Hailing from San Jose, Bayley will be playing close to home in California’s Bay Area.

Bayley is set to compete for Team Rice, coached by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and social media sensation Khaby Lame. They will face off against Team Bonds, led by MLB home-run legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz.

Despite her All-Star appearance, Bayley will not be lingering long in California. The following night, on Saturday, February 15, she will travel to Washington, D.C., to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Vengeance Day. In a high-stakes triple threat match, reigning champion Giulia will put her title on the line against Bayley and Roxanne Perez.