Update on Matt and Jeff Hardy's Potential WWE Return

An update on Matt and Jeff Hardy potentially returning to WWE follows the recent partnership between WWE and TNA. After months of collaboration, WWE and TNA officially announced a partnership last month, allowing talents from both promotions to appear in each other's events.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made an appearance in the 2025 Royal Rumble match, sparking rumors of more TNA stars coming to WWE. Among those names are the iconic Hardy Boyz, who currently hold the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

Given their storied history with WWE, fans are eager for one last run in the company, and developments suggest we're closer to that happening. Recently, WWE uploaded a retrospective on their Vault YouTube channel showcasing Matt and Jeff’s first appearances in over three years and reviewing their greatest career moments. You can see the video below.