Jey Uso Kept WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Victory a Secret from His Father Rikishi

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

Jey Uso stunned everyone by eliminating John Cena to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. He intentionally kept this secret from his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Jey shared that he wanted to surprise his dad, who is well-versed in the wrestling business.

“My dad called right when I was in the locker room. He called Jeyce, actually, and then Jeyce gave me the phone and I had him on FaceTime,” Jey said. “I wanted to surprise him, too. And he was very excited, man. Shout out to my dad, man.”

Backstage, Jey was embraced by his brother Jimmy Uso and cousin Jacob Fatu, which made the moment even more special for him. Although he felt emotional, he was focused on his work and didn’t want to cry in the moment.

“It was emotional, though, when I seen my brothers. I wanted to cry right there when I was hugging him,” Jey admitted. “But I was like, ‘Not right now, cuz. Not right now. We still working.’ It feels good, man. It ain’t hit me yet, though.”

This win secures Jey Uso a title match of his choosing at WrestleMania 41, with Cody Rhodes holding the Undisputed WWE Championship and GUNTHER as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.


