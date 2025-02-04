Bayley Eager for WWE Evolution 2

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Superstar and former Women's Champion Bayley recently spoke with Screen Rant during a WWE 2K25 event, where she discussed the possibility of a second all-women WWE Evolution event. She expressed her strong desire for Evolution 2, believing now is the ideal time for its return.

Bayley on wanting a WWE Evolution 2:

"That’s even more opportunities for [women’s wrestling] to be showcased, you know? There’s so much more to do, there are so many more goals for us, now we have two more titles we can go after. I’ve been dying for an Evolution 2, and I think now is the perfect time."

On the idea of a back-to-back event:

"Bigger than ever, we have more girls than ever. We can have a freaking back-to-back two-night show if we wanted to, like WrestleMania. There’s so many girls, so many at NXT, we got this TNA partnership, we got two new titles. What are we doing? Let’s do it!"

WWE first held the Evolution event in October 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum, marking the company's first all-women pay-per-view. Bayley competed in a six-woman tag team match, teaming with Sasha Banks and Natalya to defeat The Riott Squad.

More recently, Bayley participated in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match last Saturday, entering at No. 12 before being eliminated by Nikki Bella.