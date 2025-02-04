Alexa Bliss Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt with Emotional Message at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Alexa Bliss made her return at the WWE Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, donning new ring attire as a tribute to Bray Wyatt. In the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, she wore a jacket featuring the phrase “Fiends 4 Ever” on the back, complemented by an updated version of the Lilly doll.

The creative design was a collaboration between Jason Baker of Callosum Studios and Mandy Baker, who contributed to the jacket and skirt. Bliss later shared a closer look at the jacket on Twitter, confirming that it displayed the slogan “Fiends 4 Ever” in bold red, with the letters 'R' and 'S' in white completing the word “fiends.”

Her tweet stated, “And this is a friendship that will never ever end.” As Bliss negotiated her contract for her return, former wrestler Mojo Rawley confirmed his involvement in facilitating her comeback to WWE.

Wyatt’s legacy continues to resonate in WWE, particularly with the Wyatt Sicks, who have recently been moved to SmackDown. Although they were expected to appear on the January 13, 2025 episode of Raw alongside Bliss, scripted changes led to their absence due to “injury-related reasons.”