WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Alexa Bliss Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt with Emotional Message at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

Alexa Bliss Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt with Emotional Message at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Alexa Bliss made her return at the WWE Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, donning new ring attire as a tribute to Bray Wyatt. In the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, she wore a jacket featuring the phrase “Fiends 4 Ever” on the back, complemented by an updated version of the Lilly doll.

The creative design was a collaboration between Jason Baker of Callosum Studios and Mandy Baker, who contributed to the jacket and skirt. Bliss later shared a closer look at the jacket on Twitter, confirming that it displayed the slogan “Fiends 4 Ever” in bold red, with the letters 'R' and 'S' in white completing the word “fiends.”

Her tweet stated, “And this is a friendship that will never ever end.” As Bliss negotiated her contract for her return, former wrestler Mojo Rawley confirmed his involvement in facilitating her comeback to WWE.

Wyatt’s legacy continues to resonate in WWE, particularly with the Wyatt Sicks, who have recently been moved to SmackDown. Although they were expected to appear on the January 13, 2025 episode of Raw alongside Bliss, scripted changes led to their absence due to “injury-related reasons.”

Nikki Bella Reveals WWE Stars She Aims to Face After Return

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has identified several stars she'd like to confront following her comeback at the Royal Rumble 2025. Nikki mad [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 02, 2025 12:11PM


Tags: #wwe #alexa bliss #bray wyatt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π