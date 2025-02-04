WWE Reportedly Considering International PLE Event for July

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) calendar is rapidly expanding, with several major events already confirmed for the year. These include Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1st, WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas from April 19th to 20th, SummerSlam in New Jersey on August 2nd to 3rd, and Clash In Paris on August 3rd.

In a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes shared that rumors are circulating about a potential premium live event in July, though this remains unconfirmed. The report also noted that the official announcement for the Money in the Bank event should be expected before WrestleMania 41 in April.

“There may be an international date early July. It is not confirmed. It’s rumored. I don’t know if that would end up being Money in the Bank, but I’ve been told the Money in the Bank announcement is going to come before WrestleMania. So it could be international."