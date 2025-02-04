WWE Shifts Focus as The Rock’s WrestleMania Status Remains Uncertain

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As the road to WWE WrestleMania 41 begins after the Royal Rumble, it seems The Rock will not be wrestling at the event.

WWE had originally planned for a Rock vs. Rhodes match at Mania, but it is no longer on the cards. The Rock’s future in wrestling remains uncertain, with him deciding based on his in-ring readiness.

In October 2024, The Rock made a notable appearance at Bad Blood, hinting at a possible match with Rhodes, but reports quickly emerged stating he wouldn't be at WrestleMania. Rock responded to these rumors on Instagram, saying, “Don’t believe any of that bull****.”

At the recent Raw on Netflix premiere, The Rock was seen in a more relaxed mood, interacting with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns after their respective matches.

Dave Meltzer discussed The Rock’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio, explaining that there has been no talk of him wrestling at Mania. Meltzer speculated that WWE is moving forward with other big matches like Rhodes vs. Cena and Reigns vs. Rollins, with a potential triple-threat involving CM Punk.

Meltzer added, “Right now, there’s no talk of Dwayne, and it’s looking unlikely he’ll be involved in a serious match at Mania. However, he could still change his mind.”

Despite these reports, it is still possible The Rock could appear at the event, possibly in a non-wrestling role or a promotional segment.