CM Punk and Liv Morgan Secure Spots in 2025 Elimination Chamber Matches

During the February 3 episode of Raw, two WWE Superstars secured their spots in the 2025 Elimination Chamber matches.

The Elimination Chamber event is fast approaching on March 1, which falls exactly one month after the Royal Rumble. As always, both a men's and a women's Elimination Chamber match will take place, with the winners slated to challenge whichever world champions have not been selected by Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair.

With Jey Uso expected to face GUNTHER and Charlotte Flair likely to challenge Tiffany Stratton, it is presumed that the victors of the Chamber matches will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.

John Cena, who finished as the runner-up in the Royal Rumble, was automatically granted entry into the Chamber. The remaining spots will be decided through a series of qualifying matches.

The first of these took place on Raw, with CM Punk securing his spot in the men's Chamber by defeating Sami Zayn. On the women’s side, Liv Morgan earned her qualification by beating IYO SKY in a match that ended in disqualification due to interference from Rhea Ripley. Ripley expressed regret after realizing her actions had ruined SKY’s chances of qualifying.

Other qualifying matches have already been announced: Logan Paul will face Rey Mysterio and Bayley will take on Lyra Valkyria next week, with Seth Rollins set to meet Finn Balor in two weeks.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1.