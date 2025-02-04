Mike Tyson Set to Appear at WrestleCon 2025 in Las Vegas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mike Tyson will make his debut at WrestleCon, which takes place in Las Vegas from April 18-20, coinciding with WrestleMania weekend. WrestleCon announced Tyson as one of the ~200+ talent appearances, stating, "Welcome for the first time @MikeTyson to @wrestlecon courtesy of @FitermanSports." This marks Tyson's first appearance at WrestleCon.

Tyson, a legendary boxer, has made notable forays into wrestling, serving as the enforcer in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania XIV, where he knocked out Shawn Michaels. He guest-hosted WWE Raw in 2010 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

In addition, Tyson has appeared on AEW programming, providing guest commentary for a match between Katsuyori Shibata and Orange Cassidy on AEW Rampage in November 2022. After a hiatus, he returned to boxing in 2024 to face Jake Paul, losing by unanimous decision. Tyson has also opened up about the health challenges he faced prior to this fight.