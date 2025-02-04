WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mike Tyson Set to Appear at WrestleCon 2025 in Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

Mike Tyson will make his debut at WrestleCon, which takes place in Las Vegas from April 18-20, coinciding with WrestleMania weekend. WrestleCon announced Tyson as one of the ~200+ talent appearances, stating, "Welcome for the first time @MikeTyson to @wrestlecon courtesy of @FitermanSports." This marks Tyson's first appearance at WrestleCon.

Tyson, a legendary boxer, has made notable forays into wrestling, serving as the enforcer in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania XIV, where he knocked out Shawn Michaels. He guest-hosted WWE Raw in 2010 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

In addition, Tyson has appeared on AEW programming, providing guest commentary for a match between Katsuyori Shibata and Orange Cassidy on AEW Rampage in November 2022. After a hiatus, he returned to boxing in 2024 to face Jake Paul, losing by unanimous decision. Tyson has also opened up about the health challenges he faced prior to this fight.

