Lawsuit Against WWE and McMahons Over Ring Boy Abuse Moves Forward

The lawsuit filed by former ring boys against WWE and the McMahons will proceed.

In October 2023, law firms DiCello Levitt and Murphy, along with Falcon & Murphy, announced they had filed a lawsuit on behalf of five individuals. These plaintiffs, former ring boys for WWE, allege that they were sexually abused during their time with the company, and that WWE did nothing to intervene or stop the abuse perpetrated by announcer Melvin Phillips Jr. The lawsuit claims that the “Ring Boys were groomed, exploited, and sexually abused by Phillips, who targeted children from broken homes,” and alleges that WWE was aware of the misconduct.

In a key development, the Maryland Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Child Victims Act of 2023 with a 4-3 vote. The act allows extended time limits for filing lawsuits related to child sexual abuse. As a result, the ring boys lawsuit will now continue, having been temporarily paused in December while awaiting the court's decision. If the ruling had gone the other way, the lawsuit could not have proceeded.

Vince McMahon’s attorney has previously denied the allegations and stated that McMahon’s legal team would mount a vigorous defense.