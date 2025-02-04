WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Indi Hartwell Set for First Post-WWE Match in Melbourne

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2025

Indi Hartwell Set for First Post-WWE Match in Melbourne

Indi Hartwell is taking the next steps in her career following her departure from WWE in November, with her first match now scheduled.

Earlier, WrestleCon had revealed that Hartwell would be appearing in Indianapolis on January 31st and February 1st during the Royal Rumble weekend. Now, she is set to compete for Renegades of Wrestling in her hometown of Melbourne at the We Are Renegades event on March 9 at the Northcote Theatre. The identity of her opponent has yet to be revealed.

Hartwell's WWE journey began in 2019 when she signed with the company, making her TV debut on NXT in January 2020. Over her time there, she captured both the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship. Hartwell’s success in WWE was largely tied to her role in The Way, alongside Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory.

She was drafted to the main roster in 2023, initially appearing on Raw before transitioning to SmackDown, where she was later released.


Tags: #wwe #indi hartwell #wrestlecon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π