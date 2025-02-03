Adam Pearce Confirms Two Major Elimination Chamber Qualifiers for WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced two high-stakes Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for tonight’s edition of Raw.

Liv Morgan will face IYO SKY, while Sami Zayn is set to battle CM Punk, with both winners earning a coveted spot inside the Elimination Chamber. Additionally, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair are scheduled to appear, adding further intrigue to the night’s lineup.

Fans can catch all the action on WWE Raw, streaming live on Netflix.