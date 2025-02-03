WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Pearce Confirms Two Major Elimination Chamber Qualifiers for WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 03, 2025

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced two high-stakes Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for tonight’s edition of Raw.

Liv Morgan will face IYO SKY, while Sami Zayn is set to battle CM Punk, with both winners earning a coveted spot inside the Elimination Chamber. Additionally, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair are scheduled to appear, adding further intrigue to the night’s lineup.

Fans can catch all the action on WWE Raw, streaming live on Netflix.

