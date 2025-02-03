WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jey Uso Addresses Fan Backlash Following 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 03, 2025

At the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair emerged victorious in their respective Royal Rumble matches, securing world title opportunities at WrestleMania 41. These booking decisions have faced criticism from some fans. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Jey addressed those who were "bummed out" about his win:

"That's them, Uce. That's them. That's your opinion. You don't strap my boots every week. You're not on the road every week. All the bumps, handshakes, the side stepping no one sees. Early flights and rental cars. We're not traveling with security guards. I'm in the trenches like everybody else.

I don't pay no mind to that. I don't need any of that. I'm just going to focus (forward), tunnel vision. Either hop on the train or get off the train. There are a lot of haters out there, Uce. They talk it because they can't walk it. I'm excited. I'm all positive. I never thought I would be at this level. Now I'm here and I got places to go. Yeet."


