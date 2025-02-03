Josh Alexander Set to Become a Free Agent as TNA Contract Nears Expiration

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA is on the verge of losing one of its top stars as former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander is set to become a free agent by mid-February.

During a December 2025 episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Alexander confirmed that his TNA contract was originally scheduled to expire in 2025. However, TNA exercised its option to extend his deal in early 2024, pushing his exit date back.

According to PWInsider.com, Alexander's contract is set to officially expire over the weekend of February 14, and he has already wrapped up his time with the company. The former champion reportedly taped his final matches during TNA's Texas TV tapings, marking the end of his current run.

With his departure imminent, Alexander is now one of the hottest free agents in wrestling, making him a valuable addition to any promotion looking to bolster its roster.