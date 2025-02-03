Charlotte Flair and Andrade Officially Divorced After Four Years of Marriage

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade have officially gone their separate ways, according to TMZ. Court documents reveal that Flair, daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair, filed for divorce from Andrade—whose real name is Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza—in Florida in June 2024. A judge finalized the proceedings in October.

The couple, who had been together since 2019, got engaged in 2020 before tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mexico in 2022. Throughout their marriage, the two were often seen supporting each other, with Andrade even teaming up with Ric Flair for the WWE Hall of Famer’s final match in 2022.

Despite their history, signs of trouble were scarce. As recently as a few months before filing for divorce, Charlotte posted about Andrade helping her recover from a knee injury.

Now, with their split official, both will turn their attention back to their wrestling careers. Charlotte, fresh off her victory at the Women’s Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, has her sights set on WrestleMania 41. Andrade, meanwhile, will need to fight his way into a top spot at the event after being eliminated from the Men’s Royal Rumble on Saturday.

While neither has publicly commented on the reason for their divorce, both seem poised to move forward in their respective careers inside the squared circle.