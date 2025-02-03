Roman Reigns Declares He Has No Competition in WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Roman Reigns is not concerned about competition in WWE, asserting that he is simply better than everyone in the promotion.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took time off following his WrestleMania 40 loss to Cody Rhodes. He later returned to feud with Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline before entering the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Reigns dismissed any worries about needing to return sooner to maintain his status.

“No. I set it up too good. Too smart,” he said. “If you build your systems properly, this is no different than big business. We can sit there and mentor billionaires on building systems to where you don’t have to use your brain no more. Building systems where they become instincts. That’s all I’ve done.”

Reigns credited Paul Heyman for helping him manage his dominance in WWE, adding that he has put in the work and does not see himself as competing with anyone.

Reigns Compares Himself to Legends

Reigns likened his mentality to greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, explaining that he is only focused on self-improvement.

“I’m just competing with myself. It’s not different than Michael [Jordan] or Kobe [Bryant] or any of the greats,” he said. “We’re just going against ourselves. We just create a better version of ourselves.”

He went further, stating that the best always rise to the top and that he is at the peak.

“Cream rises to the top. I believe in that. It’s survival of the fittest. I’m not truly manipulating like we do on camera. I’m just better than everybody. I believe it. I walk every step with that type of conviction.”