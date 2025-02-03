Record-Breaking WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Sets New Single-Night Event Gate

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 achieved remarkable success, held on February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tripe H announced at the post-show press conference that the event generated the third-largest gate in WWE history. A press release confirmed it as the highest-grossing Royal Rumble event ever, with an impressive attendance of 70,342 fans, trailing only WrestleMania 40.
This year’s event also saw a 14% increase in domestic viewership from the previous year. WWE reported more than a 95% rise in merchandise sales in collaboration with Fanatics, making it the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event to date. Additionally, sponsorship revenue surged by 94% over the prior record, with 14 partners sponsoring all matches.
Moreover, the event broke records for social media views, with Bron Breakker Spearing IShowSpeed becoming the most-viewed Royal Rumble social post ever.
⚡ WWE Reveals WrestleMania 41 Sign as Road to WrestleMania Begins
The WrestleMania 41 sign has been officially unveiled ahead of tonight's Royal Rumble event, signaling the commencement of the Road to Wrest [...]— Ben Kerin Feb 01, 2025 02:30PM