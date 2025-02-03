Record-Breaking WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Sets New Single-Night Event Gate

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 achieved remarkable success, held on February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tripe H announced at the post-show press conference that the event generated the third-largest gate in WWE history. A press release confirmed it as the highest-grossing Royal Rumble event ever, with an impressive attendance of 70,342 fans, trailing only WrestleMania 40.

This year’s event also saw a 14% increase in domestic viewership from the previous year. WWE reported more than a 95% rise in merchandise sales in collaboration with Fanatics, making it the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event to date. Additionally, sponsorship revenue surged by 94% over the prior record, with 14 partners sponsoring all matches.

Moreover, the event broke records for social media views, with Bron Breakker Spearing IShowSpeed becoming the most-viewed Royal Rumble social post ever.