What to Expect on the February 3rd Edition of WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The road to WrestleMania 41 is heating up, and this week's episode of Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a must-watch event. With huge names set to appear and the first Elimination Chamber qualifying matches on the horizon, WWE fans are in for an action-packed night.

Jey Uso Returns to Raw After His Historic Royal Rumble Win

After shocking the world at the Royal Rumble, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso is heading to Raw fresh off his biggest career moment. Jey outlasted 29 other superstars—including John Cena, who he eliminated last to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. The big question now is: What’s next for Jey Uso? Fans will get their first hint when he addresses the WWE Universe on Raw.

Charlotte Flair Is Back—and She Has a Huge Decision to Make

‘The Queen’ Charlotte Flair made a dominant return at the Royal Rumble, entering as a surprise entrant and going the distance to eliminate Roxanne Perez in the final moments. Now, with a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania, all eyes are on Charlotte as she decides which title she will go after. She is set to appear on Raw, and fans are eager to see if she will make her WrestleMania intentions clear.

Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Kick Off

With Elimination Chamber 2025 just around the corner, the road to WrestleMania is about to get even more intense. General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed that qualifying matches for the Chamber will begin this week on Raw.

So far, John Cena has officially thrown his name into the mix, determined to secure his spot in the WrestleMania 41 main event. The rest of the lineup is still a mystery, but that will change as the qualifiers begin.

Confirmed for WWE Raw (February 3, 2025):

⚡Jey Uso speaks following his Royal Rumble victory

⚡Charlotte Flair makes her Raw return

⚡Elimination Chamber qualifying matches kick off

With plenty of big moments on the horizon, Raw is set to deliver another must-see night in WWE’s Netflix era.