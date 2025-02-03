Drew McIntyre Reportedly Headed to WWE SmackDown After Explosive Royal Rumble Exit

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Drew McIntyre’s chaotic week has taken another twist—following his explosive exit from the Royal Rumble, the former WWE Champion is reportedly heading to SmackDown as part of WWE’s new transfer window system.

PWInsider reports that WWE had been planning McIntyre’s move to the blue brand for months, and unless plans change at the last minute, his transition is all but confirmed. His final match on Raw seemingly took place on the Royal Rumble go-home episode, where he secured a victory over Sami Zayn, signaling the end of his latest tenure on the red brand.

McIntyre has not competed on SmackDown in nearly a year, with his last appearance dating back to February 23, 2024, when he faced LA Knight. However, his recent Rumble exit and rumored dissatisfaction over being slotted into a WrestleMania 41 feud with Damian Priest suggest that a move to SmackDown could provide the reset he needs.

His Royal Rumble outburst has become a hot topic of discussion, with reports indicating that he erupted backstage, voicing his anger over what he claimed was an “errant movement” by LA Knight that disrupted the timing of his elimination. Sources say McIntyre stormed out of the arena before the match had even concluded, further fueling speculation about his frustration with WWE’s creative direction.