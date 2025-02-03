Jim Ross Critiques Paul Heyman's Weight Amid Praise for His Talent

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jim Ross appreciates Paul Heyman’s continued presence in wrestling but believes it’s time for a significant change regarding his role as Roman Reigns’ “Wise Man.”

On a recent episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross stated, “They’re lucky they have him, in my opinion, and Triple H sees, knows, Paul’s got a great booking mind, and if he’s focused on one thing, one entity, like The Bloodline, for example, then he can do great work. Every idea won’t be acceptable, but most of them will. He’s got a method to his madness, and he’s brilliant.” Despite his admiration, Ross also pointed out Heyman’s weight, admitting, “He’s got an issue that concerns me: it’s his weight. And this is like the pot calling the kettle black, but godd*mn, man. I saw him on TV the other day and he just … I know he spends good money on getting suits made, things like that — he has to — but he’s got to lose some weight. I say that for health reasons not aesthetics as much as — or his look, his TV look.”

Heyman accompanied Roman Reigns at last weekend’s Royal Rumble event, where Reigns narrowly missed winning his second Royal Rumble match, while Jey Uso emerged victorious, setting up a title match at WrestleMania 41.