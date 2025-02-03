WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Critiques Paul Heyman's Weight Amid Praise for His Talent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 03, 2025

Jim Ross Critiques Paul Heyman's Weight Amid Praise for His Talent

Jim Ross appreciates Paul Heyman’s continued presence in wrestling but believes it’s time for a significant change regarding his role as Roman Reigns’ “Wise Man.”

On a recent episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross stated, “They’re lucky they have him, in my opinion, and Triple H sees, knows, Paul’s got a great booking mind, and if he’s focused on one thing, one entity, like The Bloodline, for example, then he can do great work. Every idea won’t be acceptable, but most of them will. He’s got a method to his madness, and he’s brilliant.” Despite his admiration, Ross also pointed out Heyman’s weight, admitting, “He’s got an issue that concerns me: it’s his weight. And this is like the pot calling the kettle black, but godd*mn, man. I saw him on TV the other day and he just … I know he spends good money on getting suits made, things like that — he has to — but he’s got to lose some weight. I say that for health reasons not aesthetics as much as — or his look, his TV look.”

Heyman accompanied Roman Reigns at last weekend’s Royal Rumble event, where Reigns narrowly missed winning his second Royal Rumble match, while Jey Uso emerged victorious, setting up a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
Tags: #wwe #paul heyman #jim ross

