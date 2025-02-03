Jey Uso Reveals John Cena's Words After 2025 Royal Rumble Victory

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jey Uso recently shared what John Cena told him after his unexpected win at the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble, where he eliminated Cena, marking Cena's final participation in the event. On the “Nightcap” podcast, Jey recounted their exchange, saying, “He hugged me. He goes, ‘I remember your first tour. I always told you and your brother, you guys will be fine. Be yourself.’ And he goes, ‘Look at these people now.’ And that’s when he turned me to the crowd.”

Jey joins a distinguished list of wrestlers who have eliminated Cena, including The Undertaker, The Big Show, Batista, Edge, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Miz. Uso is set to appear on tonight’s WWE Raw, where he will discuss his hopes for WrestleMania 41. He has hinted at a potential challenge against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, although the match remains unconfirmed.