Vince Russo Critiques WWE's Handling of Drew McIntyre

Former WWE writer Vince Russo argues that the company is mishandling Drew McIntyre, especially after his elimination by Damian Priest in the 2025 Royal Rumble match. Russo expressed his frustrations, stating, “If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They’ve done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing.”

He emphasized that labeling McIntyre as ‘bulletproof’ could backfire, warning that fans may eventually lose interest. Reports indicate McIntyre was left upset following the Rumble match, which Jey Uso won after eliminating John Cena.