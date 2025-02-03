Mariah May Blasts AEW for Holding Her Back: “They Don’t Want Me to Outshine Mercedes”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mariah May is not mincing words when it comes to AEW’s handling of her promo time—or lack thereof. The AEW Women’s World Champion is openly frustrated with the company for keeping her off live television, and she believes the reason is clear: they fear she will overshadow Mercedes Mone.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, May discussed her upcoming title defense against Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam Australia. However, her focus quickly turned to AEW’s reluctance to let her speak in front of a live audience.

“All AEW does is disrespect me and keep me backstage when I’m the best person they have on the mic,” May said. “I’m stuck backstage. So fine, fly me on a 24-hour flight to Australia to gratify a mentally unwell woman. That’s fine. It’s just another win.”

May didn’t hold back on why she believes she’s been sidelined.

“They don’t want me out there because I’m gonna outshine their golden girl, Mercedes,” she stated, making it clear that she sees Mone as the reason AEW is limiting her promo opportunities.

Despite her frustration, May emphasized that she remains a “company woman” and continues fulfilling AEW’s media obligations. However, with her title reign approaching 150 days, she is not planning to stay quiet. Will AEW finally hand her the mic, or will she remain behind the curtain? Only time will tell.