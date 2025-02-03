WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IShowSpeed’s WWE Royal Rumble Debut Gets the Trading Card Treatment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 03, 2025

IShowSpeed’s shocking WWE debut at the 2025 Royal Rumble is now getting the trading card treatment.

The viral star replaced Akira Tozawa in the Men’s Royal Rumble match but had a rough time in the ring. His brief run ended when WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker hit him with a devastating Spear before eliminating him.

Now, Topps is immortalizing the moment with Speed’s first official WWE trading card as part of the 2025 WWE Topps NOW collection. Available for a limited time, sales close on February 5.

One lucky buyer will also score a one-of-a-kind autographed version, making it a must-have for collectors.

Topps hyped the release on social media, stating: “Speed’s FIRST EVER trading cards have arrived.”

With his chaotic WWE debut pulling in millions of views, it was only a matter of time before Topps jumped on the hype. Fans now have a chance to own a piece of the madness—but they will need to act fast. Will this be Speed’s only WWE card, or the first of many? Collectors are already racing to grab theirs.


