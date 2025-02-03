IShowSpeed’s WWE Royal Rumble Debut Gets the Trading Card Treatment

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
IShowSpeed’s shocking WWE debut at the 2025 Royal Rumble is now getting the trading card treatment.
The viral star replaced Akira Tozawa in the Men’s Royal Rumble match but had a rough time in the ring. His brief run ended when WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker hit him with a devastating Spear before eliminating him.
Now, Topps is immortalizing the moment with Speed’s first official WWE trading card as part of the 2025 WWE Topps NOW collection. Available for a limited time, sales close on February 5.
One lucky buyer will also score a one-of-a-kind autographed version, making it a must-have for collectors.
Topps hyped the release on social media, stating: “Speed’s FIRST EVER trading cards have arrived.”
With his chaotic WWE debut pulling in millions of views, it was only a matter of time before Topps jumped on the hype. Fans now have a chance to own a piece of the madness—but they will need to act fast. Will this be Speed’s only WWE card, or the first of many? Collectors are already racing to grab theirs.
