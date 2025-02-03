Major Update on Drew McIntyre’s Frustration—Skipped WWE After-Party in Anger

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Drew McIntyre was reportedly so frustrated after his Royal Rumble elimination that he completely skipped WWE’s official after-party, according to Fightful Select. While most of the roster celebrated the massive event, McIntyre was nowhere to be seen, a clear indication of his displeasure with how things unfolded.

The source of McIntyre’s anger appears to stem from an “errant movement” by LA Knight, which allegedly disrupted the planned sequence for his elimination alongside Damian Priest. WWE has not officially named Knight as the cause, but he is the only one being linked to the issue. See X post below.

Backstage, McIntyre was reportedly “yelling and cursing” about the mishap, and his frustration escalated to the point where he stormed out of the arena before the match even concluded. WWE has since reached out to him, and while some within the company are attempting to downplay the situation, sources indicate that his frustration is seen as something that can be “tweaked and rectified.”

However, McIntyre’s discontent is not limited to the Royal Rumble botch. Reports suggest he is also unhappy with his current creative direction leading into WrestleMania 41. WWE has penciled him in for a feud with Damian Priest, but McIntyre reportedly feels that, given his performance in 2024, he deserves a more significant role on the grand stage.

This is not the first time McIntyre has been outspoken about his frustrations. When CM Punk made his WWE return, McIntyre was initially unhappy with the situation, though the two eventually managed to work together. With WrestleMania approaching, McIntyre’s frustration could lead to a major shift in his creative trajectory—or potentially a bigger fallout.