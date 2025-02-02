AJ Styles Frustrated Over Royal Rumble Exit: “I Don’t Know If I’ll Ever Live That Down”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AJ Styles made his long-awaited return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, entering at #21 after recovering from a Lisfranc injury. He immediately went after top stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, showing no signs of rust. However, his WrestleMania path took an unexpected turn when Logan Paul eliminated him from the match.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley, Styles expressed his frustration over the loss. “I don’t know if I’ll ever live that one down,” he admitted with a smirk. When reminded that Paul also eliminated CM Punk, Styles shrugged, saying, “Well, at least I’m not the only one dealing with this humiliation.”

Paul, who entered at #30, made a major statement by tossing out both Styles and Punk, solidifying himself as a serious contender. Despite the disappointment, Styles remained focused on the bigger picture. “I got in there with some of the best, I held my own, and I showed the world that AJ Styles is still phenomenal.”

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, Styles is far from finished. Whether seeking redemption or a bigger challenge, The Phenomenal One made one thing clear—he is still a force to be reckoned with.