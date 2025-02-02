The Creators Behind Alexa Bliss’ New Look and Lilly Doll Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE aimed to deliver a Royal Rumble packed with surprises, and one of the biggest shocks of the night was the return of Alexa Bliss. Making her first in-ring appearance in over a year, Bliss entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match at #21, receiving a thunderous ovation from the crowd. She debuted brand-new ring gear and showcased a redesigned Lilly doll, both of which have now been revealed to be the work of some familiar creators.

Jason Baker took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm about Bliss’ return attire, revealing that he and Sandy Mimpson were responsible for designing her jacket and skirt. He also credited himself, Ambria Pierson, and the WWE creative team for giving Lilly a fresh new look. Baker ended his message with a nostalgic nod to their long-standing partnership.

“…and this a friendship that’ll never ever end ⭕️ Thanks @AlexaBliss_WWE for letting me and @SandyMimpson make your return jacket and skirt. (Me, Ambria Pierson, & the wwe creative team also helped Lilly w/ her new glow up)”

Bliss’ return was kept tightly under wraps, with her inclusion in the Royal Rumble match reportedly a last-minute decision. WWE talent was unaware of her participation until the day of the event, as she was not present for Friday’s rehearsals. Initially, the spot was intended for Shotzi, but plans changed at the last moment to accommodate Bliss' surprise return.