WWE Officially Announces EVOLVE’s Return – Premiere Date and Details Revealed!

The highly anticipated return of EVOLVE is now official, with WWE confirming the brand's revival under its banner. WWE EVOLVE is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 5, streaming exclusively on Tubi.

The show will serve as a proving ground for up-and-coming WWE prospects, giving them an opportunity to earn their place on NXT, SmackDown, or Raw. As previously reported, tapings will begin on February 7 at the WWE Performance Center, marking the first step in WWE’s full-scale revival of the brand.

Speculation surrounding EVOLVE’s return intensified when WWE filed a trademark for the EVOLVE name on January 30, leading to widespread rumors about the long-rumored NXT EVOLVE project finally taking shape. With the official announcement, WWE has solidified its plans to bring the brand back to life.

Gabe Sapolsky, the original founder of EVOLVE Wrestling, is believed to be a key figure in the relaunch. Sapolsky, who played a pivotal role in developing numerous top-tier stars before WWE acquired EVOLVE in 2020, is expected to help shape the brand’s future.

With the stage now set for WWE EVOLVE’s return, the focus turns to the roster—who will rise through the ranks, and what impact will this new era of EVOLVE have on WWE’s future?