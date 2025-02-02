WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Video Highlights and Surprises

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE hosted the 38th annual Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, drawing a crowd of over 70,000 passionate fans on Saturday night.

The event featured both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, where 30 superstars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT battled for a coveted spot at WrestleMania. Following the traditional format, competitors were eliminated if they were thrown over the top rope with both feet touching the floor. The last superstar standing in each match secured a world championship opportunity and a main event slot on WWE’s grandest stage.

