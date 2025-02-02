WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Video Highlights and Surprises

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 02, 2025

WWE hosted the 38th annual Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, drawing a crowd of over 70,000 passionate fans on Saturday night.

The event featured both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, where 30 superstars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT battled for a coveted spot at WrestleMania. Following the traditional format, competitors were eliminated if they were thrown over the top rope with both feet touching the floor. The last superstar standing in each match secured a world championship opportunity and a main event slot on WWE’s grandest stage.

WWE has shared a video showcasing the biggest surprises from the Royal Rumble matches:

The NXT Vault YouTube account released the full April 24th, 2013, episode of WWE NXT featuring AJ Lee:

The WWE Vault account shared the full 2012 Elimination Chamber match:

Check out highlights from WWE Royal Rumble 2025:


