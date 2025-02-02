WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Tom Pestock Opens Up About His Challenges with Matt Bloom in NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 02, 2025

Tom Pestock Opens Up About His Challenges with Matt Bloom in NXT

Tom Pestock, best known to WWE fans as Baron Corbin, recently reflected on his complicated relationship with NXT head trainer Matt Bloom during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Sharing insights from his time in WWE’s developmental system, Pestock recalled moments of friction with Bloom, particularly regarding strict uniform policies and training expectations.

One incident stood out regarding Bloom’s enforcement of NXT’s dress code:

“Finn [Balor] had actually bought me these really nice Adidas track pants... Bloom looks at me and he gets so mad at me for not wearing the correct NXT track pants... then like three people behind me, Finn gets on the bus with the exact same pants on and not a word is said.”

Pestock also recalled conversations with Bloom about training routines, revealing disagreements over workout expectations for top stars:

“Me, Samoa Joe, Finn, Shinsuke, ... I was like, ‘These guys don’t train or anything.’ ... I don’t care, dude. I played in the NFL, like, it’s the same thing. We’re all a little beat up...”

While Pestock’s time in NXT helped shape his career, his recollections highlight the clashes and challenges he faced under Bloom’s leadership.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #tom pestock #baron corbin #matt bloom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π