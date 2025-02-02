Tom Pestock Opens Up About His Challenges with Matt Bloom in NXT

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tom Pestock, best known to WWE fans as Baron Corbin, recently reflected on his complicated relationship with NXT head trainer Matt Bloom during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Sharing insights from his time in WWE’s developmental system, Pestock recalled moments of friction with Bloom, particularly regarding strict uniform policies and training expectations.

One incident stood out regarding Bloom’s enforcement of NXT’s dress code:

“Finn [Balor] had actually bought me these really nice Adidas track pants... Bloom looks at me and he gets so mad at me for not wearing the correct NXT track pants... then like three people behind me, Finn gets on the bus with the exact same pants on and not a word is said.”

Pestock also recalled conversations with Bloom about training routines, revealing disagreements over workout expectations for top stars:

“Me, Samoa Joe, Finn, Shinsuke, ... I was like, ‘These guys don’t train or anything.’ ... I don’t care, dude. I played in the NFL, like, it’s the same thing. We’re all a little beat up...”

While Pestock’s time in NXT helped shape his career, his recollections highlight the clashes and challenges he faced under Bloom’s leadership.