Nikki Bella Reveals WWE Stars She Aims to Face After Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has identified several stars she'd like to confront following her comeback at the Royal Rumble 2025. Nikki made a surprise return in the 30-woman match, entering at #30 and eliminating Bayley before being eliminated herself by Nia Jax.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive interview after the match, Nikki expressed her nerves about returning, sharing, “It’s crazy. The crowd just gets you right back into who you are out there. What I sometimes have to be careful of is that I almost want to go into ultimate heel Nikki mode because it’s where I thrive. It gives me very Bambi vibes. You try not to get emotional because it’s been so long. I love my WWE Universe family. I love my family back here. When you hear the crowd react like that, you’re just like, ‘Oh my Gosh.’ It gives you all the feels.”

Nikki emphasized the importance of fans, stating, “The love here, we truly are family in here and with the fans. For our stories to be great, the fans are part of that. The refs are part of that. We all make the magic happen together. That’s what you feel when you’re here.” She also mentioned how special it was to reconnect with both old and new faces in the locker room, adding, “Being in there with Roxanne (Perez) and the other women. Maxxine (Dupri) and I were so sad we didn’t have a moment. There is time. I was nervous. I wanted to deliver for the women in the ring, for the fans, for the people in TV land and Netflix.”

Nikki listed Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Chelsea Green as potential opponents for the future, stating, “There are a lot of people. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan. It’s great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I’ve never caused chaos to Bayley, that’s someone I’ve really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green.”

The Royal Rumble marked Nikki Bella’s first WWE match since the 2022 Rumble, which was her first match since November 2018.