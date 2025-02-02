WWE Pulled a Swerve? New Update on Alexa Bliss’ Contract Status

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

An update has surfaced regarding Alexa Bliss' WWE status following her unexpected return at the February 1, 2025, Royal Rumble premium live event.

Bliss made her long-awaited comeback as the 21st entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match, receiving an electrifying ovation from the Indianapolis crowd after being absent from in-ring action for two years.

During her entrance, Michael Cole took a jab at recent reports, stating, "I thought the internet said she wasn’t coming back," in reference to PWInsider’s claim that Bliss was not in Indianapolis and Dave Meltzer’s report that WWE and Bliss were "far apart" in contract negotiations.

Addressing the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer suggested that WWE had orchestrated a deliberate swerve, revealing that multiple sources confirmed Bliss had signed a new contract during or immediately after the match.

Providing further insight, Meltzer stated:

**"I am told that the Alexa Bliss thing was a late negotiation. I don’t believe that because it’s pro-wrestling. My belief is that they were pulling a swerve.

"The gist on Alexa Bliss was that her contract—because of the freezing and time off and everything—was not up, but it was about to be up. So they didn’t want to debut her and then have the contract up, because then she’d kind of have them under a barrel.

"It’s kinda awkward to start someone, put them on TV, and then if you don’t come to terms and you don’t have a new contract, they disappear. They just figured, get the new contract done.

"And I was told that the contract didn’t get done. And then, I’m told, well, the contract did get done. I’m suspicious of that story, but after, I still have heard the story from multiple people tonight, including during the match, right after it happened.

"'I know what you’re thinking, but the deal was put together late'—like I said, I’m very skeptical. When I look back at her tweets, it just feels too much like a WWE thing to fool other people. It was people in the office they fooled too, and high-up."**

While speculation about the timing of Bliss’ contract signing continues, her return to WWE programming appears to be official, putting an end to questions surrounding her future with the company.