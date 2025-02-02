WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roxanne Perez Confirms Main Roster Status After Record-Breaking Royal Rumble Performance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 02, 2025

Roxanne Perez made history at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, lasting a record-breaking 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Despite falling short to Charlotte Flair in the final moments, her performance cemented her status as a rising star.

In a post-match interview, Perez reflected on her achievements, highlighting her accolades in NXT and confirming her official move to the main roster. She issued a warning to the women’s division, stating:

“I broke the record, and now I have the longest time in the Royal Rumble at 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds. That’s right, Byron, I’m a history maker. I made history in NXT—a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, Breakout Tournament winner, Iron Survivor winner. I make history, and I’m going to continue doing the same thing here on the main roster. So, girls, get ready, because I don’t think you all are ready for The Prodigy.”

Perez is set to challenge Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat match with Bayley at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th. While her official brand is yet to be determined, her impact on the main roster is already undeniable.

#wwe #royal rumble #roxanne perez

