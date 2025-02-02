The Latest On Drew McIntyre's Post-Rumble Outburst Sparks Speculation

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

According to PWInsider, after his elimination, Drew McIntyre was observed "screaming and cursing" backstage before leaving the venue prior to the match's conclusion. His frustration stemmed from a belief that "someone had to get their moves in," which he felt compromised the match's overall storytelling.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio further elaborated on the situation, noting that multiple individuals were displeased with a specific wrestler's actions during the match. He stated, "There’s a guy that a lot of people were pissed at in that match, with the idea that he was trying to get himself over and not the match over, and he was doing things." Meltzer refrained from naming the individual, citing limited confirmation, but anticipated that more details would emerge soon. He emphasized that McIntyre's frustration was genuine and not part of any storyline, with no current indications of WWE incorporating this incident into future angles.

The identity of the wrestler in question remains undisclosed, leading to widespread speculation among fans. Should this backstage discontent result in repercussions, it could influence upcoming storylines and potentially cause further complications within WWE. The wrestling community awaits clarity on whether the individual who prioritized personal spotlight over the match's integrity will be identified.