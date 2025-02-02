Angelo Dawkins' Injury and the Real Reason Behind His Crutch at WWE Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The highly anticipated Two Out Of Three Falls Match between WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) at the Royal Rumble took an unexpected turn when The Street Profits got involved.

The match reached its climax when a masked individual appeared on the apron, creating a distraction. Seizing the moment, Angelo Dawkins struck Shelley with a crutch, allowing DIY to capitalize by executing their finisher on Shelley to secure the victory. However, the celebrations were short-lived as The Street Profits immediately launched an attack on DIY. This retaliation followed a prior assault by DIY on The Street Profits, with Michael Cole noting on commentary that Montez Ford and Dawkins wanted to challenge for the titles themselves.

Following the event, Dave Meltzer discussed Dawkins’ use of the crutch on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that the WWE star had recently undergone minor knee surgery.

Meltzer stated, “So Angelo Dawkins had minor knee surgery, torn meniscus, I believe, just in the last couple of weeks. So that’s why you had the crutch. And I don’t know that that was ever explained. Was that explained?”

Bryan Alvarez responded, “I don’t think so.”

Meltzer continued, “I don’t remember it in commentary at all. Does anyone know why they like it? The guy’s got a crutch, but that is the reason. And, and the, you know, you know, actually, in the post-show, Big E brought it up, you know, just out of nowhere, just like, oh yeah, he just had knee surgery. So, you know, I think Dawkins had told him, like, earlier that afternoon. So it didn’t even seem like it was something that, like he was supposed to say. It was just something that he kind of said.”

This revelation explains why Dawkins was equipped with the crutch, adding further intrigue to the ongoing feud between DIY and The Street Profits.